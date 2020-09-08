Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B (NASDAQ:BWINB) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.35. 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWINB)

Baldwin & Lyons, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin & Lyons Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.