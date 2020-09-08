Banano (BAN) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $1.04 million and $47,865.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded down 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00217145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.01662685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,474,303 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

