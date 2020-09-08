Beldex (BDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.21 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and approximately $229,133.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004496 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00047975 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

