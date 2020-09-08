BIKI Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One BIKI token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.90 or 0.05056863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052141 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 543,998,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,068 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

