Binance USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $321.87 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $321.87 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.60 or 0.05037931 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

