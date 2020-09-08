Bitcloud (BTDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $53,300.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,407,311 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

