BitCoal Price Down 27% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $7,456.14 and $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00797061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

