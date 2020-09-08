BitCoen Hits Market Capitalization of $43,291.39 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. BitCoen has a market cap of $43,291.39 and $129.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.01536626 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,193.96 or 0.98384894 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

