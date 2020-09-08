Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,129.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $11,572.25 and approximately $47,129.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00440434 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009782 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001832 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.