Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,453.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,453.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

