Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Cap of $249,900.38

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $249,900.38 and $7,638.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Escodex, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

