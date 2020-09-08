Bitcoin Planet Market Cap Hits $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00734567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,363.83 or 1.00146435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.01717946 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00131824 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00069989 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

