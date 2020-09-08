Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Reaches $82,064.37

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $82,064.37 and approximately $6,149.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00121509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00218606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.01654403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176468 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.