Bitcore (BTX) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $832.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.92 or 0.03386788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.02205370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00471506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00800945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00614281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,401,334 coins and its circulating supply is 17,900,375 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.