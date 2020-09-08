BitTube Price Hits $0.0081 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 39% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $32,946.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00803952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003785 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002265 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000634 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 279,236,038 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

