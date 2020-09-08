BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) Shares Down 3.7%

BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 319,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 291,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07. The stock has a market cap of $360.87 million and a P/E ratio of -41.20.

About BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX)

BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.

