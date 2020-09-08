BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0015

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $70,328.18 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002851 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002708 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,425,665 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

