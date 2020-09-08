BLAST Market Capitalization Tops $70,328.18 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. BLAST has a total market cap of $70,328.18 and $1,067.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002851 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002708 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000773 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,425,665 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

