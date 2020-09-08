Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits Market Cap of $6.93 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $11,406.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002265 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,098,878 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.