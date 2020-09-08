BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.25 million and $791,128.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $523.58 or 0.05053179 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052127 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

