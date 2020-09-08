Bloom (BLT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2,460.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Bloom has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00120576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.01662970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00174722 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

