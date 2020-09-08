Blue Protocol (BLUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.05055634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052217 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

