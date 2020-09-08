Blur (BLUR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,704.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $111,639.60 and approximately $70,704.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 65.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01661672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176553 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,239,764 coins and its circulating supply is 5,879,764 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.