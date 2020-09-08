BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0016

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.23 million and $10,022.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00218169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.01662805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00176218 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,370,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,340,016 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.