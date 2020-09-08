BOScoin Price Down 33.1% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $988,913.84 and approximately $115.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059357 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000404 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

