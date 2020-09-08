Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $203,039.91

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $203,039.91 and approximately $451.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044559 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.75 or 0.05044409 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052235 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

