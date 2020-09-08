Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Trading Up 1.1%

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) was up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 129,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 136,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

About Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX)

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.