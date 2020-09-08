Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.53. Genuine Parts posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $1,224,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Genuine Parts by 16.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.47. 608,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,258. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

