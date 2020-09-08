Brokerages Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. IPG Photonics reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,844. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $184.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.61.

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $57,284.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,040.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock worth $5,934,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

