Brokerages Anticipate J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. UBS Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,487,838.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 107,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.62. 813,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,435. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

