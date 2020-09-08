Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.51 Million

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post sales of $65.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. Culp reported sales of $72.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $254.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.61 million to $256.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $269.46 million, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $270.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.26). Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Culp from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Culp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Culp by 86.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Culp in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

