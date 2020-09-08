Brokerages Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Post $1.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.38. The stock had a trading volume of 494,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,874. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $586,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 320.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.