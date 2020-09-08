Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.76 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $96.29 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 34% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00470427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004259 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000405 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,618,118,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,833,806 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars.

