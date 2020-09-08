Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Shares Up 0.1%

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.35. 398,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 70,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

The stock has a market cap of $138.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 12.25.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile (TSE:CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Carmanah Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmanah Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.