Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 57,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 21,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CART)

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

