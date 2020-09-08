Caspian Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,765.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $142,765.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 46.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.05067853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00035593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.