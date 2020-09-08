Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Cap of $454,911.91

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $454,911.91 and $270,250.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001499 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00129418 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 215,588,773 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

