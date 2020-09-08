Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Cequence Energy Ltd (TSE:CQE) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 2,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28.

About Cequence Energy (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Cequence Energy Ltd.

