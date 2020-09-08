Chainlink Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $12.53 or 0.00121295 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and COSS. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.39 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01661672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00142081 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Huobi, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinbase, Gate.io, Kyber Network, OKEx, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

