Chainlink Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $12.53 or 0.00121295 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Coinbase. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00217982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.01661672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00176553 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00142081 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbase, COSS, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

