Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is $0.72. Chevron reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after buying an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.93. 10,516,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

