China Minerals Mining (CVE:CMV) Shares Up 42.9%

Shares of China Minerals Mining Corp (CVE:CMV) shot up 42.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 17,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 6,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

About China Minerals Mining (CVE:CMV)

China Minerals Mining Corporation, through its subsidiary, Cassiar Gold Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Cassiar gold project, which comprises the Table Mountain and Taurus properties, including 217 mineral claims and 2 placer claims covering an area of approximately 58,900 hectares that is located in northern British Columbia.

