China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) Trading Down 12%

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTF) traded down 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.22. 192,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 29,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTF)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners.

