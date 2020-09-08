Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media (OTCMKTS:CAME) Trading Down 17.4%

Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media Co (OTCMKTS:CAME) shares dropped 17.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Chinamerica Andy Movie Entert Media (OTCMKTS:CAME)

ChinAmerica Andy Movie Entertainment Media Co is an operating company. The Company provides consulting services on movie and entertainment projects, including pre-production research and strategy, introducing Chinese entertainment companies with American talent and potential partners from Hollywood, California, training and global market consulting, regarding distribution and production in the United States.

