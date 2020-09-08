Civic (CVC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Civic has a market cap of $19.81 million and $1.93 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Poloniex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00221351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.01664875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00177019 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Liqui, Radar Relay, ABCC, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX, COSS, Huobi and IDEX.

