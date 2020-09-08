Civitas (CIV) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market cap of $63,160.83 and $102.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00440498 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009782 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000553 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010632 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,720,391 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

