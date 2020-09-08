CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Down 0.8%

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.12 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.35). Approximately 7,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 269.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.76.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

