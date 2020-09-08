Color Platform (CLR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $9,855.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,343.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.02203767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00811015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

