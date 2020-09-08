Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to report $145.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.50 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $150.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $589.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.50 million to $591.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $568.45 million, with estimates ranging from $540.10 million to $596.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 147,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

