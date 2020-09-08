Comdisco (OTCMKTS:CDCO) Shares Up ∞

Comdisco Holdings Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDCO)’s share price shot up ∞ on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares.

Comdisco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDCO)

Comdisco Holding Company, Inc is formed for the purpose of selling, collecting or otherwise reducing to money in an orderly manner the remaining assets of the Company and all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, including Comdisco, Inc The Company’s business purpose is the orderly sale or run-off of all its remaining assets.

